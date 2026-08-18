According to talkSPORT, Methalie's much-anticipated transfer to Sunderland is currently hanging in the balance after the defender failed his medical checks. Methalie had previously received permission from Toulouse to travel to the North East to formalise the transfer.

However, because the initial assessments flagged issues, additional medical tests are now strictly required. Consequently, Methalie has departed England and returned to France while both clubs evaluate the situation before making a final decision. Sunderland had originally agreed a deal worth an initial £24 million, alongside a further £1.7m in potential add-ons, but that significant £25.7m investment is now entirely paused pending further medical clarity.