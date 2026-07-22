Transfer window check-in: GOAL grades Europe's 10 richest clubs on their summer business so far as pre-season begins

Arsenal haven't been inactive. Piero Hincapie's loan move from Bayer Leverkusen has been made permanent - and for a bargain £34.5m - while Illan Meslier has joined on a free transfer to add depth to the goalkeeping department. There have also been a number of exits, the most notable of which is Leandro Trossard, who has joined Besiktas for £17m, with Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis expected to arrive and fill the Belgian's role in the squad.

However, Arsenal supporters are nonetheless getting a little antsy. They expected a big-money arrival by this stage, but they're still waiting for a significant signing, after seeing their side refuse to meet Aston Villa's extortionate asking price for Rogers, while it's also been reported that the Gunners thought Bruno Guimaraes would be available for a lot less than the nine-figure fee Newcastle are demanding.

What's more, even though Julian Alvarez, a player that Mikel Arteta greatly admires, has gone public with his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, the Argentine reportedly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. And even if the Rojiblancos would probably be much more willing to let him move to north London, they're still going to demand a gargantuan fee for the forward.

Arsenal, then, are in a very delicate situation. They want to build from a position of strength, having just been crowned champions of England for the first time in 22 years, but they're unwilling to pay over the odds for their transfer targets.

What happens next is unclear, but what we do know is that Arsenal could really do with a dominant, ball-playing midfielder, a top-class left winger and more quality cover in the centre of defence after losing William Saliba to injury.

Grade: D-