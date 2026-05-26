The new Steven Gerrard? How Liverpool legend inspired Declan Rice to become the ultimate midfielder for Arsenal & England

Mikel Arteta has often looked for unique ways to describe his midfield general, famously labelling Rice as Arsenal's "lighthouse." However, Rice sees his own evolution through the lens of a Premier League legend.

In an interview with uefa.com, The 27-year-old has admitted to studying how Gerrard operated, aiming to replicate the former Liverpool captain's ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch.

"He's just turned me into a more all-round midfielder, in terms of someone who can do a little bit of everything," Rice said of Arteta's coaching. "I heard Steven Gerrard talk about when he played, he saw himself as a midfielder that could do a little bit of everything. I kind of say the same. I can do a little bit of attack, a little bit of defending. If I need to stay and help the defence, I can. If I need to push forward and help the attack, I can."



