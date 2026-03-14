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Sir Jim Ratcliffe goes public with verdict on Michael Carrick & his telling answer could be a BIG boost to Man Utd interim manager's hopes of permanent job
Ratcliffe impressed by Carrick impact
Speaking publicly for the first time about Carrick since his appointment, Ratcliffe told Sky Sports News: "He is doing an excellent job, yes, absolutely."
Under his guidance, United have accrued more points over the last eight matches than any other side in the division. The 44-year-old appears to have found the winning formula that eluded his predecessors, though the club remain cautious about making long-term commitments.
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The permanent job question
United’s resurgence has led to calls for Carrick to be appointed full-time, but Ratcliffe was quick to shut down immediate confirmation. When asked if the interim boss would stay permanently, he simply said: "No, not going there."
Ratcliffe did, however, acknowledge the importance of European qualification, stating: "Clearly we are thinking about that [Champions League qualification], but there are still seven or eight games to go, so still a while yet."
Learning from past mistakes
The hesitation stems from a desire to get the next appointment right after previous failures. Ratcliffe gave Erik ten Hag a new contract in 2024 following United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City- only to sack him months later. Similarly, Ruben Amorim was backed despite finishing 15th and losing a Europa League final. Ratcliffe had hoped to give the Portuguese coach three years, but he was sacked in January after just 14 months. INEOS is now keen to avoid another costly U-turn during this crucial transitional period.
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The final Champions League hurdle
Should Carrick steer United into the Champions League, his case for staying will be undeniable. Supporters believe a manager who understands the club's inner workings is the key to ending the cycle of instability. While the board stays tight-lipped, the "excellent" rating suggests Carrick is leading the race. The coming weeks will determine if this temporary spark can evolve into a long-term solution at Old Trafford.
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