Sir Jim Ratcliffe blocks 'embarassing' Marcus Rashford transfer to SIX clubs as star seek Man Utd exit

United co-owner Ratcliffe has stepped in to prevent Rashford from joining a Premier League rival this summer, as per The Mirror. The 28-year-old forward has returned to Carrington for pre-season training following a loan spell at Barcelona, but his long-term future at Old Trafford remains incredibly bleak. While Ratcliffe is said to be eager to remove Rashford from the club's wage bill, he has no intention of strengthening direct domestic rivals by sanctioning a move to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, or Liverpool

The restrictions do not stop at permanent transfers, as Ratcliffe is also said to have dismissed loan inquiries from the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur. The fear within the United boardroom is that Rashford could prove instrumental in helping a rival secure a Champions League berth, a scenario that would be viewed as 'embarrassing' by the club's top brass.



