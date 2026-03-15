Sherwood on Tudor at Tottenham: "Anyone picked off the street could end up with zero points from four games"

"Will Tottenham sack Igor Tudor? I haven't a clue. Do you know why I'm saying that? Because I don't know who'll make the decision. I don't know the people involved. No one has taken responsibility for this situation, have they? He’s never done this job before. They keep saying he has, but that’s not the case. This is the Premier League. He’s never been here and he’s never fought for survival,” said Tim Sherwood, assistant manager from 2008 to 2012 and Tottenham manager in 2013/14.

"The pressure of keeping the team in the Premier League or seeing a club like Tottenham relegated is enormous when you don’t know the environment you’re in. And I think the Premier League has given him a slap in the face. Is he out of his depth? I don’t know. He’s lost every game and anyone on the street could do that, couldn’t they? You have to do better than zero points. He hasn’t picked up any points in four games. I mean, anyone could do that,"