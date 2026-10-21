Ulrich Hufnagel
'He deserves that trophy' - Serge Gnabry backs Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Arsenal Champions League clash
German winger endorses prolific striker
Gnabry has backed the Bavarians' focal point to claim the game's most prestigious individual prize ahead of Wednesday night's league-phase encounter against his old employers. The 33-year-old frontman is competing with Barcelona's La Liga and World Cup winner, Lamine Yamal, for the honour. His case is built on an astonishing 61-goal club haul that delivered last season's Bundesliga title alongside captaining England to the World Cup semi-finals against Argentina.
- Sven Simon
Consistent output sets high standard
The England skipper has carried that momentum into the 2026-27 campaign by registering nine goals and six assists across 10 appearances in all competitions, including three strikes in two Champions League outings. Those contributions have helped keep his side at the Bundesliga summit on 14 points, level with Borussia Dortmund.
Explaining to TNT Sports why his colleague merits the accolade this year, Gnabry said: "He's shown it time and time again, how valuable he is. How much he has improved since coming here - an incredible player.
"Very deserving. I said it earlier at a press conference. I don't know who decides the markers on who deserves to win that trophy, but he has had an incredible year. He's still in great form, still scoring a lot of goals, so valuable to our team. I would wish it for him, he deserves that trophy."
Asked what it means to play alongside the forward in Munich, he described him as a "big example" before adding: "He scores a lot of goals. The right mindset, he's always in the game, focused. In that sense, a calm through the storm, and sets the bar high."
Former Gunner praises North London
Wednesday's fixture also pits Gnabry against the club he departed in 2016 after struggling for opportunities under Arsene Wenger, joining Werder Bremen before sealing a switch to Bavaria a year later and spending the 2017-18 campaign on loan at TSG Hoffenheim.
Having shared a dressing room with Mikel Arteta during his spell in north London, he will now come up against the Spaniard as an opposing manager. Hailing the impressive transformation and title success overseen by his former team-mate last term, Gnabry explained: "It wasn't an easy project. For him to last that long, to have that success, and make them champions again, is a very big achievement. Probably a bigger achievement than some achievements by bigger coaches.
"I've played for the club, so in some ways I'm happy for them, but of course, tomorrow, I'm playing for Bayern Munich. They're my current club, and we need to win tomorrow."
- getty
London ceremony follows European test
Once Wednesday's heavyweight continental tie concludes, attention will quickly shift to the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, October 26. Beyond discovering whether he takes home the golden ball, Kane is also expected to clarify his long-term club future in the coming weeks. The prolific marksman is widely tipped to pen a fresh contract extension in Bavaria, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2027.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting