Scotland appear to have found their man to lead the national side forward following the conclusion of the Clarke era, which came to an end after their group-stage exit at this summer's World Cup. According to Sky Sports, former Premier League defender Pocognoli has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the vacant manager’s position, with the Scottish FA identifying the 39-year-old as their primary target to revitalize the squad.

The move represents a significant shift in direction for the SFA, opting for a younger coach with a modern tactical profile. Pocognoli is currently a free agent, making him an attractive and accessible option for the governing body as they look to finalize an appointment quickly.