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Scott McTominay heart surgery update as Napoli issue official statement after ex-Man Utd star undergoes procedure in Manchester
Successful surgery for McTominay
The 29-year-old Scotland international travelled to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo the planned operation at Spire Manchester Hospital. Napoli fans had been concerned after the midfielder was absent from recent squad selections, but the club has moved quickly to reassure supporters that the procedure went exactly as intended. The Serie A giants released an official statement to provide clarity on the situation and the timeline for his return to the pitch.
"On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital," Napoli said in a statement. "The operation was a complete success. McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training." The player himself has been vocal about his condition, ensuring fans that the surgery was a proactive measure rather than an emergency response. He said recently: "I'm fine, the procedure was something I'd planned to do with the club for quite a while."
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Impact on Napoli and Scotland
Despite the positive prognosis, the timing of the surgery presents a significant blow to Massimiliano Allegri’s side in the short term. McTominay was forced to watch from the sidelines as Napoli suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat away to Serie A champions Inter last Saturday, and he is set to miss at least three more fixtures, including a Champions League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday.
Beyond the domestic front, Scotland will also have to navigate their upcoming fixtures without their talismanic midfielder. As Sebastien Pocognoli begins his tenure as the new national team boss, he will be without McTominay for four crucial Nations League matches scheduled between September 26 and October 6.
Contract uncertainty in Naples
While his health is the immediate priority, McTominay’s long-term future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has also become a major talking point. Although he is currently contracted until 2028, rumors have begun to circulate regarding his commitment to a potential new deal.
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna recently addressed these concerns during an interview, acknowledging the complexity of the negotiations. "Scott said he doesn't know if he'll renew at this time," Manna explained. "He has a two-year contract, we want to do it, and he wants to do it, too. It's not always easy to make things coincide, but we're trying."
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A new chapter after Manchester
McTominay’s move to Italy in the summer of 2024 ended a two-decade association with Manchester United, where he rose through the academy ranks to become a first-team regular. During his time at Old Trafford, the industrious midfielder made 255 appearances and played a key role in the club's FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs.
His debut season in Naples was nothing short of spectacular, as he played a pivotal role in delivering the league title to the city for the first time in decades. Those performances earned him the prestigious Serie A Player of the Season award.
The current campaign has started in difficult fashion for Napoli, who sit 12th in the table after losing two of their opening three Serie A fixtures. They currently trail the league leaders by six points, and Allegri will be counting down the days until his star midfielder is cleared for full contact training.
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