Antonin Kinsky's last game for Tottenham was in October, when Spurs lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the League Cup. Almost six months later, the Czech goalkeeper made a surprise return between the posts in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid. However, things did not go very well: Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez made Kinsky's head spin, with Simeone's team leading 3-0 after just a quarter of an hour. Two minutes after the third goal, the Tottenham goalkeeper was substituted in tears. He was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, who had not missed a game since that 29th of October in the League Cup.
Getty/GOAL
Translated by
Schmeichel on Tudor's decision to replace Kinsky: "He destroyed his career."
"WE HAD TO STAY CLOSE TO HIM"
Analysing the match, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel commented on Tudor's decision to take Kinsky off after just 17 minutes due to those two mistakes and bring on Italian Vicario in his place: "When his name is mentioned in the future, the whole football world will remember this moment," Schmeichel told CBS Sports. "He needed to be supported, at least until half-time. Tudor has completely destroyed his career. I feel really sorry for him..."
Advertisement