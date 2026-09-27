'We don't have a star player!' - Sandro Tonali urges patience after Italy defeat and dismisses Tottenham comparison

The mood surrounding the Italian national team took a significant hit following a lackluster performance at the Stadio Olimpico. Fans in Rome made their frustrations clear, greeting the final whistle with a chorus of boos after the Azzurri fell to defeat against Belgium on Friday. Speaking ahead of Monday's clash with Turkiye - who also suffered a setback of their own after losing 1-0 at home to France in the previous round - Tonali did not shy away from the reality of the situation, acknowledging the somber atmosphere that has engulfed the camp in recent days.

'I think a lot of people were left disappointed. We have to be honest and talk about what this defeat brought, from the whistles of the fans to the sad faces in the dressing room,' Tonali told Sky Sport Italia. The midfielder accepted that the criticism was entirely justified given the level of performance displayed on the pitch. 'But you have to accept it, because the game was not a positive one and we deserved to lose,' he added, stressing the importance of accountability within the squad.