Samu Omorodion: Why have Chelsea bid €40m for an Atletico Madrid striker with just nine senior goals?

The Blues have already had an offer rejected for the 20-year-old as they go in search of attacking reinforcements

It's been clear for some time that one of Chelsea's priorities for this summer's transfer window is a new centre-forward. While Nicolas Jackson went some way to silencing his doubters as last season progressed, he remains a work in progress who would benefit from having some of the scoring burden relieved from his shoulders.

Over the past few months, the Blues have been linked with a host of huge names with fearsome records in front of goal. Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen, for example, as well as Feyenoord sensation Santiago Gimenez and RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

However, with the window now open, and a new manager in Enzo Maresca at the helm, Chelsea fans have been forced to temper their expectations significantly. First, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran - who scored just five Premier League goals last campaign - was touted for a move to Stamford Bridge. And, more recently, Samu Omorodion has been linked.

Reports claimed that Chelsea's interest in the latter is fairly advanced too, with the Premier League side already submitted a bid worth as much as €40 million (£34m/£43m), once potential add-ons are taken into account, for the Atletico Madrid man. When the surprise news broke, Blues fans would have scramble to Google to find out more about their potential new No.9. And what they found would have hardly inspired confidence.

The bottom line is that Omorodion only scored eight goals last season, which might make it difficult to see what Chelsea's plan is here. There is, however, more to the physical striker than meets the eye, as GOAL discovered when delving into his story so far.