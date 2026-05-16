'Manchester lad' - Ryan Giggs endorses Man Utd transfer move for Chelsea's Cole Palmer

When questioned on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube show about whether the Chelsea attacker would suit the requirements at Old Trafford, Giggs gave a glowing assessment to his former teammate.

Giggs said: “Yeah, he would, Manchester lad. Where would he play with obviously Bruno [Fernandes] at No.10? He could play off the right possibly. But yeah, we talk about [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Benjamin] Sesko, it’s only really Bruno who is creating things time and time again.

"What if Bruno has a bad day or he’s injured? You need three or four players in your squad who can make things happen for these players to put the ball in the back of the net.”