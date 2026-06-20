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Ruben Amorim reunion on the cards? Sporting CP captain has bid farewell to team-mates as AC Milan hope to fight off Premier League & La Liga interest
Farewell to Lisbon
According to Record, Hjulmand has already said his goodbyes to his teammates and the coaching staff. After three years with Sporting, the 26-year-old captain feels his time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade has come to a natural conclusion. The Danish international had been keen on a move as early as last year, but the club blocked his departure at the time.
When Manchester United and Ruben Amorim first showed interest in 2025, Sporting held firm to keep their leader. However, that resistance came with a significant caveat: a promise was made to Hjulmand that he would be allowed to leave this summer for a "favourable price". With that agreement now active, the former Lecce man is ready to test himself at a higher level once again, potentially returning to a league where he has already thrived.
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The Amorim connection
The biggest factor in Hjulmand’s potential next destination is the presence of Amorim at AC Milan. The tactician, who originally brought Hjulmand to Lisbon in 2023 and quickly handed him the captain’s armband, is a massive admirer of the midfielder. Amorim is said to have already discussed him with the Milan hierarchy, viewing him as the ideal profile to anchor the Rossoneri midfield next season.
The respect between the player and the coach is mutual, and the prospect of working together in Serie A is an enticing one for both parties. Amorim believes Hjulmand is the perfect tactical fit for any world-class side and would gladly bring his trusted general to San Siro. The opportunity to sign a player of Hjulmand's leadership calibre and familiarity with the manager's system may be too good to pass up.
Milan face competition for Hjulmand
While the "favourable price" promise exists, a deal is far from straightforward. Sporting has made similar promises in the past, notably with Viktor Gyokeres, only to see a bidding war erupt that eventually saw the striker depart for Arsenal for a huge fee. Milan are not the only club monitoring the situation, as Atletico Madrid and several Premier League heavyweights are also credited with an interest in the Dane.
If no concrete offers arrive from the English top flight or Spain, Milan could swoop in with a bid in the region of €35-40 million. There are questions within the club as to whether that figure is too steep for a position where they already have depth, but the "Amorim effect" could prove decisive. The coach is holding out hope for a reunion, and Hjulmand himself is reportedly very happy with the idea of returning to Italy.
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A proven Serie A talent
Hjulmand is no stranger to the rigours of Italian football, having made a name for himself at Lecce before his move to Portugal. His tactical intelligence and defensive discipline were hallmarks of his time in Puglia, and he has only refined those traits under Amorim's tutelage in Lisbon. This existing experience in Serie A would significantly reduce any adaptation period, making him a "plug-and-play" option for the Rossoneri.