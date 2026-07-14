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'Don't decide anything now!' - Ronaldo urges Neymar to rethink Brazil retirement after 'sacrificing himself' for 2026 World Cup
Fenomeno calls for calm
In the emotional aftermath of Brazil's round of 16 exit, the nation's all-time leading goalscorer appeared to call time on his international career. However, Ronaldo has stepped in to offer counsel to the 34-year-old, insisting that the heat of a tournament exit is no time to make life-changing decisions about his future in the famous yellow shirt.
Speaking in an interview with Rede Ronaldo and TNT Sports Brasil, the legendary striker was clear in his advice. "Don't demand anything from yourself and don't decide anything now, you don't need to. Nobody needs to resolve anything right now," Ronaldo said, hoping to give the playmaker space to process the disappointment of the tournament.
- AFP
Sacrifice for the Selecao
Ronaldo highlighted the immense physical effort Neymar put in just to be present at the tournament in North America. The forward had been battling fitness issues for a long period, yet managed to feature as Brazil fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Norway, a result that sparked his tearful post-match comments.
"He will return to his club, he will play again. We cannot forget that he is coming off two years of serious injury," Ronaldo explained. "He arrived as a sacrifice for this World Cup. He will catch the rhythm again. He will play 10, 15 games in a row. He will get back to scoring goals, he will regain his confidence."
Ancelotti and the road to 2030
The 2002 World Cup winner believes that if Neymar can maintain his fitness, he remains a vital asset for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Despite Neymar having already been spotted at a World Series of Poker tournament since the exit, Ronaldo expects the competitive fire to return once the domestic season resumes and the physical toll of his recent injuries fades.
"In a little while he'll be excited again and who knows, maybe Ancelotti will see him as an option for the Brazilian national team," the former Real Madrid man added. He stressed that the talent has never been in question, noting: "He has the technical condition. Now, he needs to be physically well so he can be decisive."
Retirement hints and AI videos
Neymar's initial stance seemed final when he spoke at the MetLife Stadium, stating: “I tried. I tried. It started here and I finished here. It is now over.” This led to widespread mourning in Brazil for a career that yielded 80 international goals but never the elusive sixth world title the country craves.
However, social media has already begun speculating on a 2030 return. The player recently reacted with emotional emojis to an AI-generated video showing him making one last run at the trophy. With Ronaldo now adding his significant voice to those asking him to stay, the door for a sensational U-turn remains firmly propped open.
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