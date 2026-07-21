Getty Images Sport
'Our smiles bother them' - Rodrigo De Paul hits out at 'baseless conspiracy theories' about Argentina's World Cup campaign
Argentina star defends his team
De Paul has launched a passionate defence of Argentina after their World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final. Lionel Scaloni's side missed the chance to become the first nation in 64 years to successfully defend the trophy, losing after extra time at MetLife Stadium despite fighting back to reach the showpiece.
The fallout has since focused not only on the result but also on Argentina's behaviour, with criticism mounting over their gamesmanship and disciplinary issues during the final.
De Paul fires back
Taking to Instagram, De Paul accused rival supporters of waiting for Argentina to fail and dismissed the criticism surrounding the team. The midfielder also admitted his disappointment at missing out on another World Cup triumph, saying the greatest pain was being unable to bring the trophy home once again for Argentina's supporters.
He wrote: "The biggest pain is that we couldn't bring the World Cup to our country again, because if there is anyone who deserved to live that feeling again, it was you. But as the hours go by, they're dropping us that the identification they have with this group goes beyond the trophy and that's something I want to grab on to be able to transition into this moment.
"Today, I look at how many people were waiting for this fall, spreading baseless conspiracy theories throughout the World Cup just to soothe their own pain at not being able to experience what we Argentines were living through – because our smiles bother them, because our ways get under their skin."
Unity through adversity
De Paul suggested the criticism only strengthened the togetherness inside the Argentina dressing room during the tournament.
"But that only reaffirmed that passion and love for our shirt can do everything," he added. "It will hurt for a long time, but today more than ever I am proud to be ARGENTINE."
- Getty Images
Fallout continues after final
Argentina's World Cup campaign remains under the spotlight following the heated conclusion to the final against Spain. Leandro Paredes was sent off after the final whistle following Enzo Fernandez's earlier dismissal. With FIFA sanctions reportedly a possibility, scrutiny over Albiceleste's conduct looks set to continue even after their run to the final.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting