Rodri set for back surgery in major blow for Man City ahead of new season

Beyond his physical setbacks, the Spaniard’s future at the Etihad Stadium faces growing speculation with just one year remaining on his deal. Renewal talks are expected to take place following the World Cup, though Rodri has yet to indicate a willingness to extend his stay, while The Athletic reports that Real Madrid have no intention of signing him.

The outlet also notes that Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez could depart following Bernardo Silva's exit, albeit the blow of Rodri’s absence is somewhat softened by the £116 million arrival of Elliot Anderson.