Roberto De Zerbi talks up his 'special connection' with Xavi Simons after Tottenham star's 'great' performance vs Brighton

Speaking to SpursPlay, the Italian coach explained that Simons' current role is similar to the one he operated in as a player. He claimed that these similarities have created a special bond between them.

"He’s lucky to work with me - not because I'm good, because I was number 10," De Zerbi explained. "What he thinks now, I thought 20 years ago. So, we have a special connection. I have a special connection with all number 10s I work with. I love a number 10. A number 10 has to understand that he has to score and he has to make assists, not just play to be nice to the people – goals and assists."