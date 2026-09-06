‘He has to improve’ - Roberto De Zerbi fires warning to Omar Marmoush after frustrating Nottingham Forest draw

Tottenham finally got off the mark for the new Premier League campaign on Saturday, but the 0-0 draw at the City Ground did little to appease De Zerbi. After consecutive defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United, Spurs showed defensive solidity against Forest, yet it was their profligacy at the other end that drew the ire of their manager. The Italian specifically highlighted a wasted opportunity by Egyptian forward Marmoush, suggesting the marquee signing is still finding his feet in a system that demands perfection.

Speaking in the aftermath of the frustrating stalemate, De Zerbi did not hold back when discussing the Egyptian international’s contribution. "I spoke now about Marmoush. But Marmoush, we have to analyse if he has, or not, 15, 12 goals. I think, yes, because he has all the qualities, enough to score that number of goals. He has to improve, of course," De Zerbi said,