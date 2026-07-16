Robert Lewandowski explains how his love for Barcelona saw him snub transfer offers for Chicago Fire move

The legendary forward was officially presented as Chicago Fire's marquee signing this week, marking the end of a glittering career at the top of the European game. Despite interest from several Champions League regulars and historic clubs across the continent, Lewandowski ultimately decided that his journey in European club football had reached its natural conclusion at the Camp Nou.

Having joined up with his new team-mates for his first training sessions, the former Bayern Munich star explained that his emotional ties to the Catalan giants played a decisive role in his relocation to the United States. He felt that playing for any other European side would have felt like a step backwards after his experience in Spain.



