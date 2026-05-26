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Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to swoop for 'wonderful' Barcelona star in summer transfer window
Ferdinand makes striker plea
Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to pursue a summer deal for Lewandowski, who is set to depart Barcelona after a prolific four-year spell. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former defender explained why the 37-year-old would be an ideal addition to Carrick’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League. He stated: "Lewandowski isn’t a bad shout either if they’re going to get another striker. If we brought him in, look at the experience he has, the amount of learning that Sesko will do…" Ferdinand feels that adding such an experienced head would massively benefit the current attacking setup at Old Trafford.
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Mentoring the next generation
United have already invested a hefty £74 million ($99m) in Sesko following his arrival from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old forward initially struggled but eventually found his feet under Carrick, managing 12 goals and one assist in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, including 11 strikes in the Premier League. To protect that investment, Ferdinand believes the Barcelona star could play a crucial role. He explained: "If you believe Sesko is the man for the next five years, the learning he could do behind Lewandowski who is a wonderful, humble human being. He would teach and show Sesko the way and get him playing."
Midfield rebuild and wage demands
Carrick will undoubtedly look to strengthen various areas of the squad. However, securing a proven, world-class goalscorer remains a major priority for the upcoming window. Despite the potential financial implications and heavy costs of signing an aging superstar, Ferdinand insists the move makes logical sense for the club. He added: "That would be a sensible signing even if the numbers might be crazy in terms of wages. If you’re trying to benefit the squad he would be a great presence. It’s going to be a big and interesting summer to see who Manchester United go for."
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What next for Manchester United?
Manchester United are preparing for a demanding pre-season as they look to build on their impressive third-place finish. Carrick and the club hierarchy will now dive into the transfer market to secure vital reinforcements. With a Champions League campaign approaching, fans will eagerly wait to see if the board acts on Ferdinand’s bold advice to bring the legendary Polish striker to England.