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Richarlison approaches FIFA in a drastic bid to terminate his Tottenham Hotspur contract
Richarlison seeks Tottenham exit via FIFA
Richarlison is actively exploring legal avenues with FIFA to rip up his current deal at Tottenham Hotspur, According to talkSPORT. The 29-year-old was left out of the 25-man Premier League squad for the season and is currently training with the Under-21s.
The Brazil international believes this demotion gives him legitimate grounds to terminate his contract, despite having one year remaining. Having started in Tottenham's opening-day defeat away at Brentford, he could now have played his final game for the club as he seeks an immediate exit.
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Transfer frustrations and career stats
Before exploring a return to his homeland with Vasco da Gama, the forward was heavily linked with a return to Everton during the summer window. He enjoyed a successful four-year spell on Merseyside, scoring 53 goals in 152 games, but ultimately rejected the chance to link up with David Moyes.
Instead, he released a social media statement declaring Everton his favourite team while criticising Tottenham's handling of negotiations. Across all competitions, Richarlison has managed 32 goals in 134 appearances for Tottenham, but that chapter now appears to be abruptly ending.
Jordan warns of dangerous contract precedent
Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan reacted strongly to the news on talkSPORT, warning that this situation could set a dangerous precedent for the sport. Jordan questioned the player's stance, saying: "He's been demoted now to the Under-21s, hasn't he? What they'll be citing is some degree of sporting chance that enables him to have his contract [ripped up]. I think it would be tragic if they did, because it means that players could do as they want. They can be dreadful and have no consequence, they can have dreadful discipline, and dreadful behaviour and have no consequence behind it."
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What next for Richarlison and Tottenham?
Moving forward, Richarlison is reportedly hoping to replicate the success of compatriot Renan Lodi, who successfully used FIFA intervention to terminate his Al Hilal contract last year. If football's governing body upholds his claim, the forward could officially join Vasco da Gama outside the transfer window. Tottenham must now decide whether to fight the case or negotiate a mutual termination to avoid a drawn-out legal battle.
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