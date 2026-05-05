Revealed: How woeful Chelsea can STILL qualify for Champions League - but it needs a massive favour from Aston Villa

Interim manager Calum McFarlane has played down the mathematical permutations and insists his squad remain focused on finishing the season strongly. The caretaker boss also stressed that his immediate focus remains on improving performances rather than calculating potential scenarios.

"Yeah, I know the group," he said, as quoted by Football London. "I've known them for a little while now and they are driven. They want what's best for themselves, they want what's best for this club and we're going to do everything we can to try and win every single game we can from now to the end of the season.

"All we can focus on right now and all I can focus on right now is we're in tomorrow, we're training tomorrow, we'll review the game. We'll try and find the reason why and try and make sure that the performance level is of a higher level against Liverpool in five days' time. I'm not looking at the bigger picture, the why, it's about right now and attacking the moment right now."