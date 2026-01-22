Revealed: How Crystal Palace plan to replace Marc Guehi after selling defender to Man City amid Jean-Philippe Mateta exit bombshell

Palace manager Glasner revealed last week that Mateta will be allowed to leave if the club receive a suitable offer for his services.

“It’s the same [as Guehi],” the Austrian said of Mateta. “There will be a price that Crystal Palace [accept], with 18 months left on his contract. We’d do the deal, if JP wants. If nobody pays that price, then he will stay.”

The news that Mateta is keen to follow Guehi out of the exit door comes after Glasner also announced he will leave Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

"A decision has already been taken, months ago,” the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager - who has been linked with Manchester United - said. “I had a meeting with Steve (Parish, Palace’s owner) in October, the international break.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him: ‘I will not sign a new contract.’ We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have ­clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

Following the Premier League defeat against high-flying Sunderland last Saturday, Glasner said he and the Palace squad feel they have been "abandoned" by the board this season.