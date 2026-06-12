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Reasons why Arsenal gave Barcelona a free run at €80m Anthony Gordon transfer explained as Newcastle icon backs England star to shine at Camp Nou
Barcelona yet to take up £26m purchase option on Rashford
Said deal came out of the blue in many ways, with Marcus Rashford playing the role of Englishman abroad at Camp Nou in 2025-26. Barca have the option of making a loan agreement there permanent for £26m ($35m).
Rather than stump up that cash for a forward that registered 14 goals for them, funds have been invested in the pace and trickery of versatile operator Gordon - as another of those that can play wide on the left or as a false nine down the middle.
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Gordon was linked with boyhood club Liverpool & Arsenal
An exciting new challenge is being embraced by the 25-year-old Everton academy graduate. There had been suggestions at one stage that a return to his Merseyside roots could be made when linking up with Liverpool - the club that he supported as a boy.
Newly-crowned Premier League title winners Arsenal were also said to hold interest in a player that could slot seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s plans if the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are moved on.
Why did Gordon end up at Camp Nou instead of Emirates Stadium?
No deal was done, though, and Gordon has stepped out of his professional comfort zone. Quizzed on whether he is surprised that top-flight teams in England did not pose greater opposition to Barcelona’s big-money agreement, Newcastle legend Waddle - speaking in association with NewBettingSites.uk - told GOAL: “I think he was linked with Arsenal, probably for that left-hand side because they've not really had anybody fixed out there. So, Martinelli and whoever, they've not really got that position and thought, ‘I'm going to have that shirt, that's my shirt’. Saka probably has on the right.
“Arsenal were looking probably at a cheaper option of saying, ‘we're not paying whatever, 80, 70, 60 million’. They were looking at a lot less than that, I think.
“It's come out of the blue, that move, whether they were impressed when he played the two games against Barcelona, whether they saw something there that they were interested in. [Lamine] Yamal on one side and Anthony Gordon on the other looks quite promising. But time will tell.
“He's done well at Newcastle. He actually did, for me, have his best games as a number nine. His pace, his movement, suited the way Newcastle play - they play on the front foot. Barcelona's quite similar, even though, obviously, the heat factor comes into a lot of their games. But I wonder if they've looked and thought, we can play him as a nine, because [Robert] Lewandowski's obviously been released. They haven't really had a lot of options.
“They've been linked with [Julian] Alvarez at Atletico Madrid, who's a good player. But maybe they're thinking, if we get Gordon, he could be a nine or an 11. So, it could be a good bit of business by Barca.”
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England star Gordon hoping to shine alongside Yamal & Co
Any verdict on value for money will be determined by Gordon’s performances alongside Yamal and Co at Barcelona. He appears to have all of the tools required to shine under the brightest of spotlights.
If he does so, then the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool may be left wondering why they did not push harder to keep the England international - who is currently on 2026 World Cup duty – in the division that made his name and proved he is capable of competing among the best in the business.