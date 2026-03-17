Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Spot on Vinicius Jr makes amends for first-leg penalty miss while Thibaut Courtois stands tall once again to seal safe passage into Champions League quarters

After Fede Valverde missed a gilt-edged chance to add to the hat-trick he scored last week in the first minute, City got on the front foot. Thibaut Courtois was, however, equal to efforts from Rayan Cherki and Rodri.

Madrid eventually took the lead on the night, but in controversial circumstances. Vinicius hit the post before the ball was worked back to him to try his luck once more, only for Bernardo Silva to divert the ball off the line. Offside was originally given, but after the VAR intervened and replays showed Bernardo had blocked the goal-bound effort with his arm, the City captain was sent off. Madrid were awarded a penalty, which Vinicius - having missed from the spot last week - dispatched.

Vinicius subsequently wasted two great chances to put the tie to bed, but City were able to respond. Erling Haaland forced Courtois into his best save of the night while Rodri fired over when placed, before they finally found an equaliser when a deflection off Trent Alexander-Arnold fell kindly for Haaland to turn home.

Both teams continued to have chances in the second half, and City were twice denied goals by the offside flag. At the other end, Madrid might have been awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was dragged down in the box while Vinicius had his own strike ruled out. However, the Brazilian wasn't to be denied in stoppage time as he expertly diverted Aurelien Tchouameni's cross past Gigi Donnarumma.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Etihad...