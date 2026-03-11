Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Fede Valverde is unbelievable! Hat-trick hero delivers Champions League masterclass - but how costly will Vinicius Jr's penalty miss prove?

Man City were certainly the more dangerous of the two sides early on, and repeatedly exploited the Madrid right. But Los Blancos took the lead. Thibaut Courtois pinged the ball into the path of Valverde, who strode past Nico O'Reilly, rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma, and slotted home. He was at it again soon after. This time, Vinicius Jr was the architect, with a clever ball into Valverde's path - which the Uruguayan tucked into the far corner with his weaker foot.

Still, there was more. His third was the pick of the bunch, three quick exchanges and a volleyed finish from close range - leaving Marc Guehi in the dust. City were shocked. Madrid led 3-0.

It was almost four early in the second half. Brahim Diaz was allowed to surge through the middle near unchecked, but Donnarumma equalled his effort. The City goalkeeper provided another big moment 10 minutes later, saving Vinicius' penalty - even if the Brazilian's effort was relatively tame.

And then Los Blancos had plenty of defending to do. Antoine Semenyo was a constant threat for City, and forced a duo of fine saves off the excellent Courtois. The Belgian provided another block soon after, an instinctive stop from O'Reilly. Otherwise, though, Madrid were happy to bunker in, and proved good value for the 3-0 win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...