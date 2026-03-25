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Real Madrid appeal shut down as Federico Valverde handed suspension for red card against Atletico
Disciplinary committee uphold referee report
According to AS, the Disciplinary Committee have chosen not to interfere with referee Munuera Montero’s official match report. Valverde was sent off in the 77th minute of the fixture against Atletico Madrid, with the score at 3-2, following a heavy challenge on Alex Baena. The official documentation justified the straight red card with the following full explanation: "Kicking an opponent, without being at a distance to be played, using excessive force." Because the tackle was low, the club felt they had a strong case, but the officials applied the minimum one-match sanction within the established range.
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Madrid defence shut down by officials
Madrid have aggressively contested the decision, arguing that the phrasing in the match report was fundamentally flawed. In their official appeal, the club stated that the ball was within the immediate distance of the player and that he made an attempt to challenge for the ball. However, the committee concluded that the provided video footage did not overturn the presumption of truthfulness attached to the referee’s words. Consequently, they ruled that no manifest error had been proven, keeping the suspension intact.
Extended wait for domestic return
Valverde is currently representing his country in friendlies against England and Algeria. Upon returning to the Spanish capital, he will sit out the league fixture against Mallorca on April 4. Fortunately for manager Alvaro Arbeloa, the suspension does not carry over to European competitions. The midfielder remains fully eligible for the crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich on April 7, before finally returning to domestic duties against Girona on April 10.
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Arbeloa loses key midfield engine
The enforced absence serves as a frustrating halt to his scintillating momentum. Arbeloa will be without his most heavily utilised outfield player, having amassed an impressive 3,528 minutes across 42 appearances this term. Furthermore, the 27-year-old had been enjoying a remarkable purple patch in front of goal, netting six times in his last five matches. Madrid have indicated they will still attempt to appeal the sanction further, though their chances appear exceedingly slim.