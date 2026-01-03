Rasmus Hojlund reborn: How Antonio Conte got Man Utd misfit firing again for Napoli

When Hojlund scored on his Napoli debut, Antonio Conte quipped that he had been hoping all along that signing the forward would bring his team the same good fortune as another Old Trafford outcast, Scott McTominay, who had played a starring role in the Partenopei's surprise title triumph in his first season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Luck had had nothing to do with it, though. Conte may be a divisive figure in football but he's also an astute judge of a player's (sometimes hidden) attributes, as well as a magnificent man-manager. McTominay has openly admitted that he felt he had been "misprofiled" in Manchester, repeatedly used as a defensive midfielder - and even a centre-back on occasion. Conte, though, could see that the Scot had "goals in his DNA" and he couldn't have been more correct, with McTominay scoring 13 times during last season's Scudetto success.

Of course, Conte also has previous when it comes to revitalising a No.9 that has flopped at Old Trafford.

When the Italian finally got the chance to work with Romelu Lukaku at Inter after three previous attempts to sign the striker during his time in charge of Juventus and Chelsea, he transformed the big Belgian into one of the most effective forwards in world football by improving his play with his back to goal.

Crucially, Conte is just as confident that he can do something similar with Hojlund.

"He's a 22-year-old who was on the sidelines at Manchester United," the Napoli boss enthused after Hojlund's winner against Genoa on October 5. "He has significant room for improvement. He needs to work because he has the potential to become a star, and he's proving it."