Raging Raphinha claims referee 'robbed' Barcelona after Atletico Madrid dump Hansi Flick's side out of Champions League

Watching from the stands due to injury, Raphinha was left incensed by referee Clement Turpin's performance, particularly regarding a lack of bookings for the hosts and a denied penalty appeal for Dani Olmo. His comments follow a week of tension between the club and UEFA over prior officiating disputes.

Venting his frustration to reporters following the final whistle, the Brazilian international said: "The game was completely robbed. The referee had a lot of problems. Some of the decisions he took were incredible. I don't know how many fouls Atletico made and he didn't book them.

"It's human to commit one error, but for it to happen again in another game? We played really well, but this tie was robbed from us. It was tough, especially when we see that we need to put in three times the effort to win the match. I really want to understand why [the referee] is so scared of Barca getting through the tie."