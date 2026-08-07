PSG face complication in Zion Suzuki transfer as Japanese goalkeeper makes starting role demand

PSG are closing in on the signing of Parma goalkeeper Suzuki as their summer transfer activity gathers speed. The French champions are eager to bolster their options following the official €50 million arrival of Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche on Thursday.

L'Équipe and Corriere dello Sport report that a deal for the 23-year-old Japan international could be finalised within the next 48 hours. However, Suzuki's demands regarding his future role are already creating a headache for the Parisian hierarchy.