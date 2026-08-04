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PSG target Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as part of double summer transfer swoop
PSG eye another Barcelona raid
PSG have registered their interest in signing Barcelona defender Kounde during the summer transfer window, as per Fichajes. The 27-year-old France international has emerged as a specific request from PSG head coach Luis Enrique. The French champions are already in open discussions with Barcelona regarding a move for forward Torres. PSG intend to use these existing negotiations to broker a deal for Kounde and bring him back to his homeland.
According to RMC Sport, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is personally leading the pursuit of the versatile defender, aiming to place him under Enrique's command.
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A return to his natural position
Enrique and the Parisian coaching staff have a clear tactical plan for Kounde. They intend to utilise him in his natural position as a central defender, the role he primarily played before his move to the Camp Nou.
PSG are looking to replicate their previous successful raids on Barcelona, having previously acquired Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi from the Catalan club. The Ligue 1 side firmly believe they can convince Kounde to join their project by guaranteeing him consistent, fixed minutes at the heart of their defence.
Shifting stance at Camp Nou
Barcelona's stance on selling Kounde has shifted following an irregular season under manager Hansi Flick. The defender is no longer considered an untouchable figure within the first-team squad. The presence of Eric Garcia and the incorporation of Joao Cancelo directly threaten to heavily reduce Kounde's playing time at right-back next season.
Club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco acknowledge they will not receive the €70 million (£60m) offers they rejected last year. However, they believe a reasonable financial proposal would significantly help ease the club's wage bill.
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Joint offer expected in August
The Catalan board are reportedly open to authorising the departure of both Kounde and Torres before the transfer window closes. Representatives from PSG are scheduled to hold a formal meeting with Barcelona's sporting direction during the second week of August. The primary objective of the Parisian hierarchy is to present a concrete, initial joint offer for both Kounde and Torres before the new Ligue 1 campaign gets underway.
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