PSG player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Kylian Mbappe, you will be missed! French superstar puts substitution controversy behind him with stunning brace as Luis Enrique's side cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

The Parisians' star man delivered again to stoke hopes of European glory

A few days ago, there was talk that Kylian Mbappe's PSG career could be over. The disgruntled forward was subbed at half time of the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash last weekend, while his manager gave little reason to suggest he would be a given starter for weeks to come. But against Real Sociedad, he made an emphatic return, scoring twice and serving as the razor-sharp edge of a humming PSG attack as his side eased their way to a 4-1 aggregate win.

Mbappe showed just how important he is from the first minute, ducking and weaving through the La Real defence, and creating chances in spades. His goal - a fine lashed effort into the bottom corner - felt inevitable and gave the Parisians an advantage less than 20 minutes in.

Takefusa Kubo came close to getting his team back in it on the brink of half time, smashing a left-footed strike just wide of the post from long range.

But Mbappe put the tie to bed just before the hour mark, adding a glorious second with a scamper down the left wing and a clinical near-post finish. A late Mikel Merino strike added the only blemish on an otherwise perfect night - one in which PSG's star man showed up in style.

