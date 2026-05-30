PSG player ratings vs Arsenal: Two in a row! French giants hold their nerve in penalty shootout to successfully defend Champions League crown despite underwhelming final display

Luis Enrique's side got off to the worst possible start as Marquinhos' clearance ricocheted into the path of Kai Havertz, and the forward broke clear before powering a shot past Matvey Safonov at his near post.

PSG dominated the ball from then on but struggled to create many chances of note. Fabian Ruiz headed over when well placed late in the first half before the Spain midfielder's angled drive was fumbled by David Raya. At the other end, meanwhile, Marquinhos made a last-ditch block to keep Havertz from making it 2-0.

The French giants continued to keep the ball after the break, and they eventually found a way back into the game when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down by Cristhian Mosquera inside the penalty area, and Dembele sent Raya the wrong way from the spot.

Kvaratskhelia was then denied by a combination of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the post after he had broken away from William Saliba and burst into the Arsenal box before his replacement, Bradley Barcola, got in behind, only for Raya to smother the ball at his feet.

Vitinha and Barcola both fired efforts off target in the closing stages as the game went to extra-time, but big chances were not forthcoming during the additional 30 minutes as a shootout felt inevitable.

Eberechi Eze was the first to blink when he fired his penalty wide, but Arsenal bounced straight back as Raya saved from Mendes. In the end, it came down to Gabriel Magalhaes to take the Gunners' final kick, but he blazed over the bar to spark wild PSG celebrations.

GOAL rates PSG's players from the Puskas Arena...