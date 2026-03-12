Goal.com
PSG-Chelsea: UEFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Pedro Neto. What happened?

The Blues striker pushed a ball boy because he thought he was slow in returning the ball to him.

Following the events during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between PSG and Chelsea, UEFA has opened an investigation into Blues striker Pedro Neto. Shortly after Kvaratskhelia's 4-2 goal that ended the match - the Georgian would go on to score a second - the former Lazio player pushed a ball boy in a moment of frustration, because in his opinion he had been slow to return the ball to him. That gesture led to a brawl between the players on the pitch, before Neto apologised to the boy and even gave him his shirt at the end of the match.

  • DISCIPLINARY PROCEDURE

    Although Neto tried to make amends for the push, less than 24 hours after yesterday's match, UEFA launched disciplinary proceedings against the player for unsporting behaviour, in accordance with Article 15 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations. UEFA's disciplinary bodies have announced that they will take a decision on this case in due course.

