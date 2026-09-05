'Sh**ty sport!' - Luis Enrique fumes as PSG suffer worst Ligue 1 start in 14 years after Monaco defeat

Despite the growing pressure, PSG head coach Enrique refused to panic about his team's form. The Spaniard insisted that underlying metrics provided a reason for optimism, despite the disappointing final scoreline at the Parc des Princes.

"I'm pleased with what I've seen," Enrique said, as quoted by ESPN. "It's the beginning of the season. We're not at our best yet, but we deserved to win this match. That's football, it's a sh**ty sport. I've seen a lot of positive things. The xG [expected goals] are in our favor.

"How do I explain it? Football is sometimes inexplicable. I'd like to highlight the players' mentality. It will be an exciting championship. We need to prepare for the future."