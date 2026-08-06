Replacing Bradley Barcola? PSG on brink of completing imminent €50m transfer

PSG are on the verge of completing another major signing to reinforce their formidable frontline under head coach Luis Enrique. Les Parisiens are closing in on Monaco winger Akliouche, with a deal now described as imminent, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The two-time consecutive European champions moved swiftly to land the 24-year-old international, identifying him as a top priority for their attacking rotation. Securing Akliouche represents a crucial move for PSG as they seek to reinforce their squad. His arrival is expected to cover the highly probable departure of fellow winger Bradley Barcola this summer.