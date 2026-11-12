Why Premier League suitors of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia face transfer frustration despite boasting ‘crazy’ funds required to lure winger away from PSG

Kvaratskhelia will not be going anywhere any time soon as he remains in the early stages of recovery from an unfortunate ACL injury. The 25-year-old forward suffered that serious knee problem when putting in an innocuous-looking challenge during a Champions League clash with Barcelona.

He is set for several months on the sidelines, with form and fitness needing to be rebuilt at the end of a lengthy rehabilitation programme. PSG will be confident of nursing a humble superstar on their books back to full health.

They have seen Kvaratskhelia become a global sensation, with the former Napoli man - who enjoyed Serie A title glory in Italy - taking his game to new heights since completing an €80 million (£67m/$89m) move to Parc des Princes in January 2025.

He registered 19 goals across all competitions last season, while reaching double figures on the assist front, and is a back-to-back Champions League winner. His asking price now would likely sit at well over £100m ($133m).