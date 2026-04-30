Premier League return for £170m-rated Michael Olise? Alternative transfer destination predicted for Franck Ribery-esque Bayern Munich star that has posted ‘crazy’ numbers

Having started out at Reading, the London-born playmaker stepped up into the top-flight when heading to Selhurst Park in 2021. A three-year stint with the Eagles saw Olise’s star soar, to the point that German giants Bayern came calling in 2024 and parted with a £52m ($70m) fee.

Senior international recognition with France complemented a switch to the Allianz Arena, with Bundesliga title honours being savoured alongside Harry Kane and Co during his debut campaign in Bavaria.

Olise reached 20 games for the first time in his career during the 2024-25 season, and has emulated that achievement this term. He has also registered 26 assists across all competitions, marking him out as the most productive creative influence in world football.

Many have been quick to bill the 24-year-old as the best winger on the planet, with it difficult to argue against his output, and Bayern have sought to fend off any unwelcome glances being shot in Olise’s direction by pointing out that he could be worth as much as €200m.