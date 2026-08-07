‘Plays less & moves for more money!’ - Why £45m James Trafford transfer makes sense for highly-rated goalkeeper, Leeds & England

Assessing that switch to West Yorkshire, ex-Leeds loanee Stack - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of casino.net - said: “It's incredible, he keeps playing less and less games and he keeps moving for more money. It's like madness. I've never seen it.

“I think he's got a massive amount of potential. I think he will be England's number one. I like the boy [James] Beadle as well. I really like him. I don't think it's a given because we've seen in the past young goalkeepers break through, a bit of exposure, lots of press, and then, unfortunately, when it comes to pressure, they often fall, which is obviously a shame.

“But I think James Trafford has shown, first and foremost, that when he's gone to Burnley, what a goalkeeper he is. A record amount of clean sheets, I think he set. And rightly so. Went for a big fee.

“But I just felt it was probably too early for him to City. I felt it come slightly too early. Just because you've had a really good season in the Championship, it doesn't automatically mean you're going to go in and be a Premier League number one for a title-contending team. I just think that's big pressure.

“When you play for Man City, you don't have a great deal to do in terms of goalkeeping. But in terms of being that extra player, if you like, you do really need to be on point. And I think he got found out a couple of times early on. And I think it did knock his confidence.

“But, I rate him very, very highly. I think he's going to be a top, top keeper. I think he's got all the tools. It's just whether or not he can put it all together.”

Stack added on Trafford needing to prove himself at the very highest level, with only 32 Premier League appearances to his name: “But Burnley were arguably the worst team in the Premier League. And I think at the time, normally when you're in that position as a goalie, you normally thrive on not being the worst team in the league, but having so much to do as a goalie, or having a lot more pressure put on your shoulders because you will be far more active.

“I don't know if that was an experience thing. When you're battling relegation in the Premier League, as a goalkeeper, I think having an old head is important. And again, I think that was probably the wrong club at that time.”