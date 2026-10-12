Peter Schmeichel demands Man City be hit with massive five-year points deduction following guilty financial verdict

Speaking to Viaplay, the Danish icon outlined a draconian set of penalties designed to cripple the club competitively over a long period. He argued against immediate relegation but suggested a severe handicap instead.

I think, of course, you keep them in the Premier League," Schmeichel stated. "But for every year they’re in the Premier League, the next five years, they start on -25 points.

"It’s also staying as a reminder to everybody else that when you cheat in the Premier League, and if you cheat all the other clubs, it’s heavy. I think this is important: a transfer ban for five years and a big fine."