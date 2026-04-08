Paul Scholes says Man Utd should sell Leny Yoro & SEVEN other Man Utd players in summer transfer window

The former midfielder expressed significant doubt over the current backline, questioning whether several high-profile defenders possess the reliability required for a title-winning side.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes remarked on Yoro: "I think he’s struggled, me. I think there’s something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I’d probably sell him."

Noussair Mazraoui was also the subject of scrutiny, as Scholes said: "Sell. I don’t know where he fits in. He’s been like a right-sided centre-half and they don’t play with three centre-halves anymore… I think it’s probably time to let him go now."

Shifting his focus to Luke Shaw, the pundit noted: "When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe. But if you’re asking me now… I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games."

Patrick Dorgu, recruited specifically for Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup, was another player singled out. "They brought him in as a wing-back and he’s not really played much there. I’d probably sell," Scholes added. I’m not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him then he’s just a squad player."