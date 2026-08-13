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Orjan Nyland confident of securing RB Leipzig starting spot following impressive World Cup campaign with Norway
Nyland seals Leipzig return
The veteran goalkeeper Nyland has officially returned to Leipzig on a two-year contract following the expiry of his deal with the Spanish side Sevilla. The Norway international arrives buoyed by immense confidence after helping his country reach the World Cup quarter-finals. This move marks his second spell with the Bundesliga outfit, having previously served as an emergency signee during a goalkeeping injury crisis in the 2022-23 season.
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Norwegian stopper welcomes challenge
The experienced keeper's impressive displays on the international stage, including a penalty save against Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes in the round of 16 alongside 16 total saves throughout the tournament, underpin his push for a starting spot.
Speaking in an interview withBulinews.com, the netminder underlined his readiness to compete: "I know I'm going to get my playing time, so I'm not very worried about that. I demonstrated my level and my qualities in the World Cup. I think that spoke enough about me. That's why they signed me and that's why they want to use me as well."
He also reflected fondly on lifting domestic silverware during his initial stint at Red Bull Arena: "It's something very positive that I still remember with pride."
Experienced keeper eyes spot
Nyland's arrival injects valuable experience into a Leipzig squad set to compete across the Bundesliga, Champions League, and DFB-Pokal this term. The seasoned custodian faces direct competition from talented 24-year-old Belgian shot-stopper Maarten Vandevoordt for the starting berth between the sticks. Club hierarchy hope the blend of international experience and youthful potential will deliver robust squad depth across all competitions.
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Bundesliga opener tests readiness
Leipzig kick off their domestic campaign with an away trip to face Borussia Monchengladbach on August 29. Pre-season training provides a crucial battleground for the Norwegian keeper to stake his claim and earn the trust of the coaching staff ahead of the curtain-raiser. Establishing consistency early on will be vital for the team as they look to build positive momentum for a sustained push at the top of the table.
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