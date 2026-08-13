Orjan Nyland confident of securing RB Leipzig starting spot following impressive World Cup campaign with Norway

The experienced keeper's impressive displays on the international stage, including a penalty save against Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes in the round of 16 alongside 16 total saves throughout the tournament, underpin his push for a starting spot.

Speaking in an interview withBulinews.com, the netminder underlined his readiness to compete: "I know I'm going to get my playing time, so I'm not very worried about that. I demonstrated my level and my qualities in the World Cup. I think that spoke enough about me. That's why they signed me and that's why they want to use me as well."

He also reflected fondly on lifting domestic silverware during his initial stint at Red Bull Arena: "It's something very positive that I still remember with pride."