'Fans Will Switch Off!' - Oliver Glasner Warns Manchester City Saga Could Have Serious Consequences for Premier League

Nottingham Forest head coach has expressed grave concerns that the Manchester City legal saga has tarnished the Premier League brand on a global scale. Following the recent ruling that found the Etihad club guilty of orchestrating "sham contracts," Glasner suggested that the very foundation of the English top flight is being undermined.

Speaking about the potential fallout, Glasner noted the international repercussions of the case. "Let’s wait until the final verdict is spoken, but my wish is just that this is quick," he told The Guardian. "Because we didn’t know with Palace if we were in the Europa League or Conference League and then it was ‘you will hear on Thursday’ and then that became Monday, because it was always delayed. Then we got the final verdict 10 days before the Conference League started. And that’s why I think this must be [completed] as soon as possible."

"There is still damage for the Premier League, not just in England. It’s a big topic all over the world, especially in Europe. The most important thing is the integrity of the league because as soon as the fans can’t trust it, they won’t watch it any more," he stated.