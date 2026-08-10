Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis sues Crystal Palace over shocking fan banner depicting him with gun

According to BBC Sport, the legal dispute centers on a banner displayed by Crystal Palace supporters during a 1-1 Premier League draw between the two clubs last August. Lawyers representing Evangelos Marinakis officially lodged the defamation claim in the High Court on Monday, naming CPFC Limited as one of two defendants in the case.

This legal escalation follows a period of heightened tension between the two clubs and their respective fanbases. The banner also featured provocative text that directly addressed serious allegations, stating: 'Mr Marinakis is not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption.' The Forest owner has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing regarding such claims throughout his tenure in football, and he has now decided to seek legal recourse to protect his reputation against the messaging displayed in south London.