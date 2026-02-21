(C)Getty Images
'We're not too far from Arsenal' - Tammy Abraham insists Aston Villa CAN catch Gunners and win Premier League title
Abraham equaliser keeps Aston Villa title hopes alive
Abraham struck late on after visitors Leeds had led for almost an hour thanks to Anton Stach’s first-half strike. Aston Villa have seen their unerring consistency from earlier in the season falter somewhat in recent weeks, with only two victories in their last seven matches, but still sit just seven points off the pace with 11 matches to play after a tricky run for leaders Arsenal.
The Gunners drew 2-2 with bottom side Wolves on Wednesday, leading many to say the title race is still wide open as fans of both Arteta’s side and rivals alike went into a social media frenzy. Manchester City remain the best placed to chase down Arsenal but with Villa just two points shy of Pep Guardiola’s men, they are still in with a chance – something pointed out by Abraham at full-time at Villa Park.
The 28-year-old scored his second goal in five matches, his first in the Premier League, since signing for Villa for the second time in January. He arrived from Besiktas after the Turkish giants signed him from Roma, and spoke to reporters at full-time after his late goal off the substitutes’ bench earnt the West Midlands side a point on Saturday afternoon.
- Getty Images
Abraham claims Aston Villa are still in title race
Abraham told BBC Final Score: "Watching Leeds with their past few results they have been grabbing draws and making games tough for opponents. So we knew what to expect and we are happy that we didn't end up losing the game and we just have to keep going and keep believing in ourselves.
"When I first arrived I spoke with a few of the boys and watching from a far you can see that the team has a lot of qualities. We're delighted to be where we are today but we are so close, so we have to just keep pushing and keep believing in ourselves.
"Who knows what can happen? We are not too far from Arsenal who are at the top. Unfortunately today we didn't get the win but we just have to keep pushing.
"We spoke about it a few times in training [playing together with Ollie Watkins], and luckily we were able to grab the goal so the gaffer can see that it can work. We know he is a top striker and he has been here for a few years and scored many goals, so is fantastic competition to have. I'm happy to be back home, I just need to find myself a house."
Emery speaks after Villa draw with Leeds
Villa boss Emery told BBC Sport: "This point is good. Why? This match is very difficult and this is the consistency we must keep. Leeds deserved to draw. We created chances in the second half but they had chances to score.
"They were defending lower than in the first half. They were pushing us. We tried to dominate in combination but it was difficult. We didn't need to play a long ball to Watkins. We needed to play outside more than inside. The best chance we had was in the first half. Accepting how we finish drawing this match."
He added on Abraham: "He is competing to improve our attacking third with Ollie Watkins. We played both today because we needed him. He was good. Today we achieved one point with his goal.”
- Getty
Tense final months to come in title race
Securing Champions League qualification is the primary target for Aston Villa in the remainder of the season, but Emery’s side will look to keep themselves within touching distance of the top two as we enter what looks set to be a tense run-in.
Villa have not been crowned champions of England in 45 years since 1980/81, and it would be one of the major upsets of Premier League history if they were to steal the title from the grasp of the Gunners, beating one of the game’s greatest-ever managers in Guardiola to the punch in the process.
Advertisement