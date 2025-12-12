'He's not Daniel Munoz' - Amad Diallo told he's a 'worry' at Man Utd as 'rabbit in headlights' Patrick Dorgu is singled out by former Premier League-winning defender

Premier League title winner Parker admits as much, with the former United right-back - speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler - telling GOAL of obvious areas that are in need of reinforcement at Old Trafford: "You look at it and it isn’t about one player with Manchester United. You are, in my opinion, looking across the line of midfield - that’s including the wing-backs, the four right across that area. All of those areas could do with bits at the moment.

"There are good bits, good bits with Amad playing as a wing-back - really good bits - but there are still those bits you worry about because he’s not a Munoz. You look at him at Crystal Palace, and he’s [Amad] not him. He can beat people one-on-one a lot more times but you are looking at the longer game, the bigger picture, and Munoz will offer you more on a regular basis than Amad does attacking-wise and defensively.

"You look on the left side with Dalot, and Dorgu is lacking confidence. He is a different player when he plays for Denmark, he looks a different player. There are too many players, we are seeing two of them at Napoli - not so much with Scott McTominay but you saw it with [Rasmus] Hojlund that he just couldn’t evolve at Manchester United. Dorgu at this moment is like a rabbit in the headlights."

