'Not going to be cheap' - Liverpool warned over transfer bid for Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson as club legend John Arne Riise admits 'it's time' to sign a new left-back
Liverpool have been warned by one of their former left-backs that any transfer deal for USMNT star Antonee Robinson is "not going to be cheap".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Questions being asked of Robertson
- Upgrade may be sought in 2025
- Raid on Craven Cottage being lined up