'Thought we had the next Zidane' - USMNT star Gio Reyna told the one thing he must do to have any chance of fulfilling huge potential ahead of 2026 World Cup

Quizzed on whether Reyna, who is still only 23 years of age, will ever live up to early expectations, Ramos - speaking via online casinos in Canada - told GOAL: “This is a very difficult question. When I was youth technical director with the youth national teams, we saw Gio come along at 15 years old and saw some things that we thought we had the next Zidane on our hands.

“He had that smoothness about him, the way he turned and the way he sees plays develop - he processes information really early. We thought ‘wow, we have something else’. Then he would make plays and you were like ‘this is what it’s going to be like’. Unfortunately with Gio, we have been saying ‘this is what it’s going to be like’ and we are still waiting for what it is going to be like. We are just not getting that.”

On what Reyna needs to do from here, Ramos added: “The fact is that Gio needs to get in a team where he is going to play 60, 80, 100 straight 90-minute games, and we haven’t seen that at all. In the last four or five years, there has been little playing time for him. I would have to say at this point it is up to all of us to see if Gio can get in a team where he can actually play, because we haven’t seen that.

“It’s hard to have an opinion about where we are going next because we are approaching those years with young players, at 23/24, where you are actually making a big difference on your team and carrying your team, if you play that position. He’s just not doing that.”