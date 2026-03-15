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‘Fingers crossed’ - Newcastle share fitness update on Sandro Tonali ahead of Champions League clash with Barcelona as Italian’s absence from Chelsea win is explained
Howe hopeful on Tonali recovery
When asked if Tonali would be available for the trip to Spotify Camp Nou, Howe said: “Yeah, we hope so. He was feeling unwell after training Friday. It quickly became apparent that he wouldn't be able to travel. So, fingers crossed it follows a similar pattern with the other illnesses we've had and it's quite a quick recovery. There's been something going around now for two to three weeks in the squad. Fingers crossed, it's the same.”
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St James' Park illness record
The illness that struck Tonali is part of a wider trend at the club. Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon have all been affected recently. Ramsey was hooked at half-time against Everton, while Woltemade missed the Manchester United victory entirely. Gordon was also limited to a bench role against Barcelona in the first leg due to the same issue.
With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, Howe is desperate to have a full-strength midfield. The Magpies travel to Spain for a Wednesday evening kick-off, knowing that Tonali's energy will be vital if they are to overcome the Catalan giants. The club is monitoring the Italian closely to see if he can board the plane to Barcelona following his weekend rest.
Growing injury concerns for Magpies
Beyond Tonali, Newcastle’s medical department is working overtime. Joe Willock is the latest concern after suffering a muscle injury against Chelsea, and Lewis Miley remains a doubt despite nearing a return from a thigh problem. Howe has been forced to navigate a difficult period with several key stars currently occupying the treatment room including Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian is set to travel to Spain with the squad, but will not play due to a hamstring injury, while Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth remain out.
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A warning message from Barcelona
Ahead of Barcelona's match against Newcastle next Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou, Hansi Flick's men sent a strong warning to their rivals for a Champions League quarter-final spot by beating Sevilla 5-2 in La Liga.
The match was highlighted by a standout performance from Raphinha, who scored a superb hat-trick to lead Barcelona’s dominant display. Meanwhile, teenage star Lamine Yamal, who netted the dramatic equaliser against Newcastle in the first leg, was given a rest. The teenager started on the bench but did feature in the second half.
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